Oman In The Heart Of Kuwait Materializes Historical Ties -- Ambassador

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Shahd Kamal

KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Oman Ambassador to Kuwait Saleh Al-Kharusi said the art exhibition "Oman in the Heart of Kuwait" highlights the importance of coordination among the cultural and artistic institutions of the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Kuwait.

The exhibition reflects the deep-rooted historical relations between the two countries, he told KUNA after inaugurating the event.

The exhibition, which opened at the Kuwaiti Syndicate of Media and Artists on Saturday under auspices of Ambassador Al-Kharusi, gathered nearly 50 Omani artists.

Chairman of Kuwait's Syndicate of Media and Artists Dr. Nabil Al-Failakawi reaffirmed the Syndicate's support to arts inside and outside Kuwait, saying "We are keen building bridges of cooperation and communication with all artists in the Arabian Gulf region." The agenda of the exhibition includes an art show, a poetic symposium tomorrow, Sunday, and a music seminar on Monday, Dr. Al-Failakawi noted.

On her part, Lyali Al-Ghareibi, an Omani formative artist, said she is participating the show with a painting of a caring and passionate sister in the traditional Omani garb "to highlight our national identity." Hatem Al-Sheili, another Omani artist, said he is participating with china sculpture of a magnified human ear which has copper in the middle.

The exhibits also include four works of art by Majed Al-Rwahi, a painting by Zakiya Al-Batashi, and three paintings - one by Jamal Al-Jassasi and another by his 15-years-old daughter and a third by his brother.