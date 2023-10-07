Blinken Urges Palestinian Authority To Restore Calm In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Saturday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, calling on the PA to restore calm and stability in the West Bank.
"The Secretary urged the Palestinian Authority to continue and enhance steps to restore calm and stability in the West Bank," the State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.
He pointed out that Blinken also condemned "attacks by Hamas against Israel". (end)
hss
MENAFN07102023000071011013ID1107206486
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.