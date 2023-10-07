Blinken Urges Palestinian Authority To Restore Calm In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Saturday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, calling on the PA to restore calm and stability in the West Bank.

"The Secretary urged the Palestinian Authority to continue and enhance steps to restore calm and stability in the West Bank," the State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

He pointed out that Blinken also condemned "attacks by Hamas against Israel". (end)

hss









MENAFN07102023000071011013ID1107206486