NATO And Iranian Representatives Commented On Armed Conflict

(MENAFN- AzerNews) NATO and Iranian representatives commented on the armed conflict
between Hamas and Israel, this was reported by Israeli media, Azernews reports.
Alliance Deputy Secretary General Mircea Joan said: "I am
disappointed today with our Israeli friends over the loss of life.
I stand in full solidarity with Israel in the face of the horrific
attacks."
The deputy said he had been to Israel a few weeks ago and that
they had discussed a new level of co-operation between NATO and the
country.
Yahya Rahim Safavi, military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, emphasised Tehran's support for
Hamas and thanked it for the operation: "We will stand shoulder to
shoulder with the Palestinian fighters for the freedom of
Jerusalem."
