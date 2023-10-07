Azerbaijan Supports Saudi Arabia's Bid To Host 2034 Football World Cup

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 Football
World Cup, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Azernews reports.
"Azerbaijan supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034
Football World Cup. We believe World Cup in Saudi Arabia will be a
world-class tournament since this friendly country hosted multiple
tournaments and has deep-rooted passion for football," the ministry
wrote
