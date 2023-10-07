Azerbaijan Supports Saudi Arabia's Bid To Host 2034 Football World Cup


10/7/2023 3:10:07 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 Football World Cup, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Azernews reports.



"Azerbaijan supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 Football World Cup. We believe World Cup in Saudi Arabia will be a world-class tournament since this friendly country hosted multiple tournaments and has deep-rooted passion for football," the ministry wrote

