We Will Do Everything Possible To Stop Blood Flowing From Middle East To Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "We will do everything in our power to stop the blood flowing
from the Middle East to Garabagh" Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan said this in his address to citizens in front of Ankara's
Sports Palace, where he travelled to attend the AKP's fourth
extraordinary congress, Azernews reports.
Turkish President says official Ankara will continue its
strategy of drying up terrorism at its source:
"We will resolutely fight terrorism. We will solve problems with
our neighbours and all countries in the region through
dialogue.
We have done all we can to stop the blood flowing from the
Middle East to Garabagh and restore stability in the region. We
will continue to do this."
Erdogan also commented on the current tensions between Israel
and Palestine, saying, "We call on all sides to act with restraint
and refrain from rash steps that will further exacerbate
tensions."
The Turkish leader also said that they will make every effort in
the municipal elections to be held on 31 March 2024, as they will
in the presidential elections.
