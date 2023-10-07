S & P Publishes Expectations On Oil Prices Impact On Inflation And Rates

(MENAFN- AzerNews) S&P Global Ratings assumes relatively stable oil prices in
the coming quarters, with Brent averaging $85/barrel in the
remainder of 2023 and 2024, Azernews reports,
citing the agency.
However, the price of Brent crude is up 28% since the end of
June, topping $95/barrel, in part because of production cuts
announced by Saudi Arabia.
"Higher energy prices could slow, or delay, future interest rate
reductions by emerging markets' (EM) central banks," S&P Global
Ratings report reads.
"Energy generally has a significantly higher weight in the
consumer price index (CPI) baskets of EMs than in those of
developed economies. In the median EM, energy prices, which include
both fuels for transportation and electricity at home, account for
10% of the CPI basket (see chart 2). In the US, for example, they
account for 6.9%. In some EMs, the energy weight in the CPI is two
to three times higher than that of the US. In Poland, for example,
energy prices account for 18.3% of the basket, and 13.3% in
Hungary."
"Lower average energy prices than last year have fueled the
disinflation prcocess, but the recent increase in the price of oil,
if sustained, could slow, or even reverse this trend. Energy price
increases in the median EM have slowed from 15.5% year over year in
2022, to 4.2% so far this year, as of August," S&P said.
Two main caveats are worth noting. So far, natural gas prices,
which before the Russia-Ukraine conflict generally moved together
with oil prices, have remained relatively stable in recent months.
"This means that the price of electricity, which in many cases is
fueled by natural gas, may not increase much, unless natural gas
prices also start moving significantly higher. In addition, several
EMs have energy prices (electricity and/or fuel) that are regulated
by the government, which means that increases in international
energy prices don't always translate to similar increases in
domestic energy prices. In those cases, the government typically
absorbs those costs through subsidies," the study's authors
note.
According to them, the recent increase in oil prices comes at a
time of renewed broad US dollar strength, amplifying the potential
impact on inflation in EMs. In Chilean pesos, oil prices are nearly
45% higher since the end of June, 40% in Hungarian forints, and
about 35% in Polish zloty and Turkish lira terms.
"If the recent increase in oil prices persists, several EM
central banks could opt to slow or delay expected interest rate
reductions, especially in the case of large net energy importers.
In these countries, external account balances could deteriorate
substantially in the event of higher energy prices, and this
typically exerts depreciatory pressure on the domestic currency
(while increasing external financing needs). In this scenario, EM
central banks would likely hesitate to lower interest rates
substantially, to prevent disorderly capital outflows, which would
weaken currencies further," S&P stressed.
Within the group of large EM net energy importers, higher energy
prices could slow the pace of interest rate reductions in Chile,
Poland, and Hungary, delay the start of rate cuts in Thailand, the
Philippines, and India, and encourage more rate hikes than what is
already expected in Türkiye.
"The Turkish central bank has been shifting to more orthodox
monetary policy, which meant battling double-digit inflation (near
60% year over year in August) with large increases in interest
rates. Its one-week repo reference rate has gone up from 8.50% in
June to 30% currently and is expected to continue heading higher in
the coming months. Higher energy prices could increase inflation
expectations and amplify pressure on interest rates," reads the
S&P study.
MENAFN07102023000195011045ID1107206017
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.