Ombudsman Addressed OIC Ombudsman Association On Khojaly Genocide

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva participated in the General Meeting of the Ombudsmen Association of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC OA) in Istanbul, Azernews reports, citing Ombudsman's Office.

It was noted that during her speech at the event Sabina Aliyeva said that within the framework of the OIC OA activities important initiatives are being implemented in the field of awareness raising, that the Ombudsman Institute of Azerbaijan is an active participant of these efforts. and that there is an exchange of experience with other member institutions.

S noted that injustice against Islamic countries, including Azerbaijan, and double standards in international relations continue. The Ombudsman informed about the war crimes committed by Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan. He also noted that the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis missing during the First Karabakh War remains unknown to this day.

S noted that mines laid by Armenia in our lands liberated from occupation continue to kill our servicemen and civilians, and more than 300 people have become victims of mine terrorism to date. The Ombudsman spoke of the Khojaly tragedy 31 years ago and said this genocide is evidence of the policy of ethnic cleansing, which entailed gross violations of rights and freedoms stipulated by international documents. S.Aliyeva stressed the necessity for states and international organisations to give international political and legal assessment of the Khojaly genocide in order to restore justice.

In order to prevent repetition of such massacre and bring the perpetrators to justice, the Commissioner asked the OIC to raise the issue before relevant international organisations.

Elections to the board of the OIC Ombudsmen Association were held at the event. Sabina Aliyeva was re-elected as a member of the Board of the Association.