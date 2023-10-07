Ombudsman Addressed OIC Ombudsman Association On Khojaly Genocide

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva participated in the General Meeting of
the Ombudsmen Association of the Organisation of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC OA) in Istanbul, Azernews reports, citing Ombudsman's Office.
It was noted that during her speech at the event Sabina Aliyeva
said that within the framework of the OIC OA activities important
initiatives are being implemented in the field of awareness
raising, that the Ombudsman Institute of Azerbaijan is an active
participant of these efforts. and that there is an exchange of
experience with other member institutions.
S noted that injustice against Islamic countries,
including Azerbaijan, and double standards in international
relations continue. The Ombudsman informed about the war crimes
committed by Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan. He also noted
that the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis missing during the First
Karabakh War remains unknown to this day.
S noted that mines laid by Armenia in our lands
liberated from occupation continue to kill our servicemen and
civilians, and more than 300 people have become victims of mine
terrorism to date. The Ombudsman spoke of the Khojaly tragedy 31
years ago and said this genocide is evidence of the policy of
ethnic cleansing, which entailed gross violations of rights and
freedoms stipulated by international documents. S.Aliyeva stressed
the necessity for states and international organisations to give
international political and legal assessment of the Khojaly
genocide in order to restore justice.
In order to prevent repetition of such massacre and bring the
perpetrators to justice, the Commissioner asked the OIC to raise
the issue before relevant international organisations.
Elections to the board of the OIC Ombudsmen Association were
held at the event. Sabina Aliyeva was re-elected as a member of the
Board of the Association.
