Expert: Arms Deal Btw France & Armenia Cannot Change Balance Of Power In Region

Qabil Ashirov
Recently, France's top diplomat Catherine Colonna announced that
her country is ready to deliver weapons to Armenia. She noted that
France had given its agreement to the conclusion of future
contracts with Armenia which would allow the delivery of military
equipment to Armenia so that it can ensure its defense.
Actually, she did not clarify what kinds of weapons would be
delivered, but it is clear that Armenia is going to diversify its
arms suppliers. As is known, Russia had long been Armenia's main
supplier of military hardware and ammunition. However, Armenia has
increased its defense budget and its military budget has surpassed
$1bn successively for two years. Besides, Armenia purchased
different types of weapons from India and international media
outlets claim that extra contracts were signed between the two
countries. It seems France will be the next big arms supplier for
Armenia after India. Besides, the rhetoric of the French Foreign
Minister and Defense Minister foreshadows that the country aims to
stir up the region by arming Hayestan and trying to change the
balance of power.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, the military
expert Ramil Mammadli noted that from 2015-2016, differences of
opinions began to form between Russia and Armenia in a number of
directions, and these diversities also led to the application of a
number of restrictions on arms sales to Armenia. He said that only
the previously signed contracts, such as the sale of Iskandar
tactical missiles, Smerch missiles, etc., were implemented.
"However, after that period, almost no agreement over
fundamental and strategic deals was signed. If we dig a little
deeper, we see that one of the reasons for this is the warming of
relations between Armenia and the West. Of course, Armenian-Western
relations made Russia reconsider this issue regarding the supply of
weapons. The reason that pushed Armenia to turn to France and India
was the emergence of a different process. Undoubtedly, the main
reason was the war in Ukraine. As is known, immediately after
Russia's war in Ukraine, Russia imposed a restriction on the export
of military products abroad," Ramil Mammadli said.
He pointed out that simultaneously, a number of countries allied
to Russia, such as Belarus and Kazakhstan, which manufactures the
products of the Soviet-Russian military industry, also imposed
restrictions on exports. In this case, Armenia began to renew
cooperation with India, which partially produces these products or
produces a more modernized version, and the previous negotiations
were resumed. He noted that one of the main factors in the
strengthening of military cooperation between India and Armenia is
the close relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.
"As for France, this country is an old ally of Armenia. Even
during the time of the USSR, French-Armenian relations existed as a
separate line, and thanks to this line, bilateral cooperation in
the field of culture was carried out. Certainly, the Armenian lobby
in France played an active role here. Now, France is considering
selling air defense systems to Armenia initially. Of course,
although this is a strategic weapon, it cannot be considered a
serious threat to Azerbaijan, because it is not an offensive
weapon. However, let's not forget one point the radar systems of
the air defense forces have the ability to scan the area, that is,
the airspace. Depending on its strength, this scanning can increase
or decrease. This makes it possible to see the deep airspace of
Azerbaijan," Military Pundit told.
Touching on the possible changing of balance, the military
expert emphasized that these weapons cannot change the balance of
power. Because first of all, Armenia lags behind Azerbaijan;
secondly Azerbaijan strengthens its arsenal as well.
As for increasing of military budget, Ramil Mammadli pointed out
that the figure is not very important, because it is known that the
prices of military products are rising all over the world. He added
that social demand has also increased. Let's not forget that the
increase in defense costs does not only mean the purchase of
weapons and ammunition but is also used to pay the current costs of
power structures.
"Besides, as far as I know, Armenia is negotiating the purchase
of offensive weapons from France. The gradual purchase of such
weapons from India has already begun. However, Azerbaijan is
implementing its measures in this direction. It is taking serious
steps towards further modernization of the army. Strengthens the
air defense system. It is taking real steps towards obtaining more
sophisticated offensive weapons. In particular, I would like to
note that the weapons and equipment park of the Azerbaijani army
has been sufficiently strengthened, updated, and perfected over the
past three years. In the word, Armenia cannot be superior to
Azerbaijan from a military point of view with this budget and these
countries," the expert underlined.
