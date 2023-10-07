European Council President Has Phone Talk With Azerbaijani President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the European Council Charles Michel has called
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews
reports.
To be updated...
MENAFN07102023000195011045ID1107206013
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.