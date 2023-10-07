Azerbaijani President Congratulates President Of Turkish Republic

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
congratulates President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his
re-election as chairman of the Justice and Development Party of
Türkiye, Azernews reports.
Dear Mr. President,
My dear Brother,
I sincerely congratulate you and all members of the Justice and
Development Party, the leading political force of the Republic of
Türkiye, on the occasion of the Grand Congress and your unanimous
re-election as Chairman of the Party. This is an expression of the
national determination, a clear manifestation of the unlimited
confidence, trust and support of members of the Justice and
Development Party, and a sign of a high appreciation for your
contribution to the development and advancement of brotherly
Türkiye.
The Grand Congress of the Justice and Development Party is a
historic event in the public and political life of the Republic of
Türkiye. I am sure that the important decisions made at the
Congress will make an exceptional contribution to determining the
future directions of the party's activities, achieving the new
goals set for the well-being of your brotherly people, and
implementing the "Türkiye`s Century" vision, which will ensure a
new stage of socio-economic development of your country.
The Justice and Development Party, of which you are the founder
and leader, has served the Turkish state and people with dignity
and honor ever since its inception, showing loyalty to its program,
stated principles and actions, achieving great success in every
field, and helping your country become a global power center and
authoritative country in the international world. You have played
an invaluable role and made unparalleled contributions to all these
achievements. This is why your name is forever engraved in the
history of Turkish statehood.
We are happy with and proud of Türkiye`s success under your wise
and decisive leadership, as well as its growing reputation in the
world. I would like to note with great joy that the
Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood, unity and strategic alliance are
exemplary and are at their highest peak. Our intergovernmental
relations built on a solid foundation of mutual trust, support and
solidarity are also making an important contribution to regional
cooperation, stability and security.
I am sure that the relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye,
based on the unwavering resolve of our brotherly nations and the
"One nation, two states" principle, will continue to develop and
strengthen thanks to our joint efforts.
I convey my sincere congratulations to you and every member of
the Justice and Development Party again and wish the party further
success, peace and prosperity to the brotherly state of Türkiye and
its people.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 7 October 2023
