Zelensky: Israel's Right To Defense Is Beyond Question

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Israel's right to defense is beyond question.

“Appalling news from Israel. I extend my condolences to all those whose loved ones were killed in the terrorist attack. We believe that order will be restored and terrorists will be eliminated,” Zelensky said in his statement .

He stressed that terror must not be given a single chance anywhere in the world, because terror is always a crime not just against one country or its specific victims, but against humanity as a whole and our entire world.

“Whoever uses terror commits a crime against the world. Whoever sponsors terror commits a crime against the world. The world must stand in unity and solidarity so that terror never attempts to conquer or destroy life anywhere,” the President stressed.

He added that Israel's right to defense is beyond question, and all the circumstances of this terrorist attack must be clarified so that the world knows and brings to justice everyone who incited the attack and helped organize it.

Zelensky underscored that all Ukrainian citizens in the danger zone should carefully follow the instructions of the security forces on the ground and closely monitor the information.

“Please stay safe! The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and our Embassy in Israel are ready to help in any situation. An operational headquarters has been established to assist Ukrainians in Israel. If you need assistance, please contact any of our diplomatic or consular missions immediately by any means available to you,” he added.

As reported, a massive missile attack was launched on the central and southern regions of Israel on Saturday morning. As a result of the large-scale Hamas attack on Israel, at least 22 people were killed and 545 more were injured.

Mohammed Deif, a senior Hamas military commander, announced the start of the operation in a media broadcast, calling on Palestinians around the world to fight. He reported that 5,000 missiles were fired at Israel. Israel said that 2,200 missiles had been fired at the country.

Israeli defense minister approved mobilization of IDF reserve forces. The Israeli army announced the start of the counter-terrorist Operation Iron Swords in response to the Hamas attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country is in a state of war.

The EU, Ukraine and many other countries condemned the attacks on Israel.