Explosions Heard Again In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv region, a second strike was recorded. The same site was hit, according to preliminary information.
Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The same site was hit again," he wrote. Read also:
SBU exposes network of 13 Russian agents in Mykolaiv
region
Earlier, Kim reported that an explosion had been heard in the region and the relevant services were on their way to the scene.
On October 6, no enemy shelling was recorded in Mykolaiv region.
MENAFN07102023000193011044ID1107206008
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.