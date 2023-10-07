Explosions Heard Again In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv region, a second strike was recorded. The same site was hit, according to preliminary information.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The same site was hit again," he wrote.

Earlier, Kim reported that an explosion had been heard in the region and the relevant services were on their way to the scene.

On October 6, no enemy shelling was recorded in Mykolaiv region.