About 40,000 Residents Evacuated Since Liberation Of Right-Bank Kherson Region

“About 200 people have been evacuated since Monday. In total, since the liberation of the right bank of Kherson region, about 40,000 residents have been evacuated from the region," the Kherson Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram.



It is noted that mandatory evacuation of families with children from dangerous communities continues in the region. Over three weeks, 305 children and their families have been evacuated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Council of Kherson region approved mandatory evacuation of families with children from settlements that are under constant Russian fire. These are about 31 settlements.