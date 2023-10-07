About 40,000 Residents Evacuated Since Liberation Of Right-Bank Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 40,000 residents have been evacuated since the right bank part of Kherson region was liberated.
“About 200 people have been evacuated since Monday. In total, since the liberation of the right bank of Kherson region, about 40,000 residents have been evacuated from the region," the Kherson Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram. Read also:
Russian army shells Kherson
region 52 times, injuring two civilians
It is noted that mandatory evacuation of families with children from dangerous communities continues in the region. Over three weeks, 305 children and their families have been evacuated.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Council of Kherson region approved mandatory evacuation of families with children from settlements that are under constant Russian fire. These are about 31 settlements.
MENAFN07102023000193011044ID1107206007
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.