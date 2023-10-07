Fifty Combat Clashes Reported On Saturday General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarske sectors; 50 combat engagements were reported on Saturday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on October 7, Ukrinform reports.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. Fifty combat clashes have occurred on front lines throughout the day.

Ukrainian defenders continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector.

According to the General Staff, the defenders inflict manpower and equipment losses on the Russian troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Ukraine advances north of Kopany, Novoprokopivka - General Tarnavskyi

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft launched 8 strikes on Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, as well as 5 strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems. The missile forces hit an artillery unit, manpower clusters, and an EW station of the enemy.

During the day, the Russian army launched 8 missile attacks and 25 airstrikes, used multiple launch rocket systems 30 times to attack the positions of the Armed Forces and populated areas.

At night, the Kremlin's terrorist forces launched missile attacks on civilian facilities of the port infrastructure in Odesa, as well as on the central part of Myrhorod city, Poltava region. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A granary, boarding house buildings in the recreation area, apartment blocks and private residential buildings, a vocational school, and other civil infrastructure were damaged and ruined.

According to the General Staff, Russian invaders continue to set up military hospitals in civilian houses. For example, in the city of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Russian troops set up a military hospital in an apartment block where civilians currently live. Also, in the village of Nizhni Sirohozy, Kherson region, the Russians moved patients from the hospital to private houses located nearby in order to free up hospital wards to receive wounded Russian soldiers.

Photo: General Staff