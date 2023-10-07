Russian Orlan-10 Reconnaissance Drone Destroyed In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down a Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone in Mykolaiv region.
The Air Command South reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"On October 7, 2023, air defenses of the Air Command South destroyed a Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV in Mykolaiv region," the report says.
As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv region on Saturday.
