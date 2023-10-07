Russians Keep Shelling Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces are shelling the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson in southern Ukraine.
That's according to Roman Mrochko , chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, who broke the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"Explosions are heard in the coastal areas of Kherson! Russian troops are shelling the city's Dniprovskyi district. Be alert! Take shelter," Mrochko wrote, addressing city residents. Read also:
As reported, on October 7, as a result of Russian shelling of the Kherson community, two people were injured.
