Russian Defenses Constantly Thinning Due To Ukraine's Advance - Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian defense lines are becoming less dense due to the ongoing advance of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

That's according to military analyst Oleksiy Hetman , who spoke on the air of Ukrainian Radio, Ukrinform reports.

He noted that the Ukrainian forces continue their offensive efforts in the directions of Bakhmut and Tokmak, sealing small but steady advances.

"The front line is not a narrow area as it has a certain depth, which in some places can reach 10, 20, or 30 km. But this depth is constantly thinning. And it will eventually become such that the enemy won't be able to hold back the Ukrainian offensive. Then their defense will crumble there and in more powerful main forces will enter that gap. This will be a breakthrough of the front line," he said.

Fifty combatreported on Saturday – General Staff

Hetman added that long-range high-precision artillery systems contribute to the Ukrainian gains, which gives the Ukrainian army an advantage in counter-battery combat. "We destroy 10 to 20 of their (artillery - ed.) systems, while they can destroy one or two, but they need missiles to this end," he said.

According to the expert, Ukraine needs Germany's Taurus long-range missiles precisely for combat operations, and the Armed Forces will use them where necessary, for example, to destroy the Crimea Bridge, across which the enemy is bringing in weapons for their forces.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's assault operations continue in the Bakhmut direction. According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian troops are inflicting losses on enemy forces in terms of manpower and military hardware along the entire front line.

Photo: twitter/oleksiireznikov