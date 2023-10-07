Azerbaijan Reveals Armenian Separatist Balasanyan's Grave War Crimes In First Karabakh War (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Armenian
separatist, field commander Vitaly Balasanyan, repeatedly
subjecting Azerbaijani soldier Natig Gasimov to severe torture in
front of Armenian soldiers, killed him, the State Commission of
Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons told
Trend .
The commission noted that since 1988, Balasanyan had actively
participated in inciting separatism and organizing terrorist acts
in the territory of the former "Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous" Region
of Azerbaijan, conducting ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis,
and committing the Khojaly genocide, as well as numerous war
crimes.
Subsequently, he was the so-called "deputy minister of defense"
and "head of the security council" of the separatist regime
established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by
Armenia.
The Armenian side, contrary to humanitarian law norms, conceals
information about the burial place of Azerbaijani citizens,
including Natig Gasimov who went missing during the first Karabakh
war, the commission added.
Recently, Armenian war criminal Vagif Khachatryan suspected of
committing genocide in Meshali village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly
district during the first Karabakh war, a number of former
so-called "officials" of the separatist regime, including "state
minister" Ruben Vardanyan, "foreign minister" Davit Babayan,
"presidents" Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan and others have
been detained and arrested in Azerbaijan.
