Full Force Training Key To Success - Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship's Gold Medalist

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Full force
training is key to success, winner of the 28th Baku Rhythmic
Gymnastics Championship in the exercise with clubs, silver medalist
in the program without apparatus among gymnasts in the pre-junior
age category Yelizaveta Yefremova (Children and Youth School of
Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics) told Trend .
"Satisfied with my performance on the final day of the Baku
Championship. I gathered myself today and executed the exercises
well. Competitive experience is crucial for athletes, and I'm glad
to have the opportunity to compete," she said.
According to the young gymnast, the support of the audience has
a positive impact on the athletes during their performances.
"When everyone is cheering and applauding, it's enjoyable. I get
a little nervous right before stepping onto the mat, but I derive
immense pleasure during the performance," added Yefremova.
In the 28th Baku Championship in rhythmic gymnastics in the
"pre-junior" ball exercise, the first place was taken by Maya
Kozachuk ("Ojaq Sport" club), the second position - by Roya
Alikishiyeva, and the third place - by Nur Sadigova (Republican
Comprehensive Sports School).
In the programe without apparatus among "pre-juniors", Maya
Kozachuk ("Ojaq Sport" club) won the gold medal, Yelizaveta
Yefremova (Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve in
Gymnastics) took the silver, and Alina Kolesnikova ("Ojaq Sport"
club) received the bronze.
In the exercise with clubs, the first place was achieved by
Yefremova, the second position - by Kozachuk, and the third place -
by Sadigova.
The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is taking place
at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on October 5-7.
The competition features participants of "Ojaq Sport" club (Baku
and Hovsan branches), the Children and Youth School of Olympic
Reserve for Gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the
"Grace" sports club, the Baku Aquatic Palace, the "Zira" Cultural
Center, the "Zabrat" sports club, and the Shaghan Olympic Sports
Complex.
The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held for
athletes in different age categories, including "kids" (born in
2013-2015), "pre-juniors" (born in 2011-2012), and "juniors" (born
in 2008-2010).
