Start Of Russia's Gas Transportation To Uzbekistan - Of Strategic Importance, President Mirziyoyev Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 7. The launch of
gas transport corridor importing Russian gas to Uzbekistan is of
strategic importance, said President of Uzbekistan Shavkat
Mirziyoyev at the ceremony of launching the export of Russian gas
to Uzbekistan via the Central Asia - Center gas pipeline passing
through the Kazakh territory, Trend reports.
“Firstly, this is an important factor in the energy security of
our country and the entire region. Secondly, the supply will
provide for additional volumes of gas for the uninterrupted supply
of carbon to economic sectors and the population,” said president
of Uzbekistan.
According to Mirziyoyev, the implementation of this project is a
vivid example of successful mutually beneficial cooperation between
Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the energy sector.
"This is a demonstration of cohesion and the ability to
effectively respond to the challenges of the global economy,
especially in ensuring energy security," Mirziyoyev emphasized.
Today Russia launched gas exports to Uzbekistan via the Central
Asia – Center gas pipeline, passing through the territory of
Kazakhstan.
The export launch ceremony was attended by the President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Russia Vladimir
Putin and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
In June 2023, Chairman of the Board of Gazprom Alexey Miller and
Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov signed a
contract for the supply of Russian gas to Uzbekistan and a roadmap
for preparing the republic's gas transportation system for its
acceptance and transportation.
Gazprom also signed an agreement with Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz to
provide services for the transportation of Russian natural gas
through Kazakhstan for consumers in Uzbekistan.
The two-year agreement assumes a supply volume of 9 million
cubic meters per day, almost 2.8 billion cubic meters per year.
