Russian Peacekeepers Close Down Another Post In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh has closed down another temporary observation post along the former line of contact in the Askeran district, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

Yesterday, Russia also announced the closure of observation posts in these territories.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed on part of the territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the Trilateral Statement dated November 10, 2020.