Russian Peacekeepers Close Down Another Post In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Russian
peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh has closed down another temporary observation post along
the former line of contact in the Askeran district, the Russian
Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.
Yesterday, Russia also announced the closure of observation
posts in these territories.
The Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed on part of the
territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the Trilateral
Statement dated November 10, 2020.
