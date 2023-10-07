Charles Michel Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. President of the
European Council Charles Michel has called President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN07102023000187011040ID1107205993
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.