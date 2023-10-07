Three Gold Medals - Good Result - Winner Of Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Getting three gold
medals is a good result, but there is always room for improvement,
gymnast Fidan Gurbanli, who won gold medals in exercises with hoop,
ball and ribbon among athletes in the junior age category at the
28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, told Trend .
"I will try to perform better and better every time. The Baku
Championship for me is experience, new knowledge, an opportunity to
test my strength," said the young athlete representing the "Zira"
Cultural Center.
According to the gold medalist, the awards won are not a reason
to relax.“My goal is to move forward, and only forward, towards my
athletic goals and dreams,” she added.
The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is taking place
at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on October 5-7.
The competition features participants of "Ojaq Sport" club (Baku
and Hovsan branches), the Children and Youth School of Olympic
Reserve for Gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the
"Grace" sports club, the Baku Aquatic Palace, the "Zira" Cultural
Center, the "Zabrat" sports club, and the Shaghan Olympic Sports
Complex.
The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held for
athletes in different age categories, including "kids" (born in
2013-2015), "pre-juniors" (born in 2011-2012), and "juniors" (born
in 2008-2010).
