Samsung Kicks Off Festive Season With Great Offers On Its Tvs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India – October 7, 2023, Samsung, the global number one TV brand for the last 17 years, today rolled out mega deals on a wide range of its televisions for the much-awaited festive season.



The festive season is a great opportunity to bring something new to your home and give a touch of style to your living space with Samsung's television range which includes Neo QLED TV, OLED TV, Crystal 4K iSmart TV, Crystal Vision 4K TV, QLED 4K TV, The Frame TV and more.



"With festivities around the corner, consumers are on the lookout to upgrade their homes with premium TVs. At Samsung, we are committed to enhance this festive cheer for our customers through exciting offers on our televisions. We are confident that our unique offers will add more joy to this festive season," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Visual Display Business, Samsung India.



Consumers can enjoy bank cashback of up to 20%, a 3-year warranty and choose some easy EMI options.



Key Retail Store Offers



The 2023 range of Neo QLED TVs come with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Technology, advanced Neural Quantum Processor, Pantone® validation, Q Symphony 3.0, Dolby Atmos®, built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding feature and IoT-enabled sensors, and much more. On purchase of select Neo QLED 8K & 4K TVs, consumers can get a free Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G worth INR 124999, a 50-inch The Serif TV worth INR 69990, The Freestyle projector worth INR 59990 or a Soundbar worth INR 49990 along with a 3-year comprehensive warranty on the Neo QLED TVs.



Samsung's OLED TV range with Neural Quantum Processor 4K deliver deep blacks, clean whites and lively colours. Validated by PANTONE®, these TVs also come with the intelligent EyeComfort Mode, Dolby Atmos®, OTS+, Q Symphony, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro and much more. On purchase of select OLED TV models, consumers can get a free Soundbar worth INR 49990, along with a 3-year warranty on the TV.



On purchase of Samsung's select QLED TVs, consumers can get a free Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G worth INR 124999 or a Soundbar worth up to INR 59990. With select Crystal UHD TVs, consumers can get a free Soundbar worth INR 49,990, along with a 3-year warranty on the TV.



Key Online Offers



Consumers can get up to INR 4000 cashback and avail easy EMI options for up to 18 months.



Samsung's flagship Neo QLED TV range offers enhanced connectivity, advanced personalization, ultimate gaming experience and everyday sustainability, for a "More Wow than Ever" experience. It comes with Quantum Matrix Technology, Neural Quantum Processor, Pantone® validation, built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding feature and IoT-enabled sensors for light, sound, and much more. It will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung at up to 15% discount.



Consumers can buy Samsung's lifestyle TV, The Frame – a TV when it's on and Art when it's off - which comes with an attractive cashback of up to INR 6000.



Featuring the innovative Dual LED technology, QLED 4K TVs enable consumers to enjoy images without any distortion. It comes with Samsung's proprietary Quantum HDR that helps in watching content with every intricate detail and contrast. The 2023 QLED 4K TV has been validated by Pantone®, which ensures not only lifelike but authentic expression of 2,030 Pantone® colours and 110 skin tone shades. It will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung starting at up to 25% off, along with a cashback of up to INR 3500.



The Crystal Vision 4K TVs come with flagship smart features such as Multi Voice Assistant, Video Calling with SlimFit Cam, Solar Remote, built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding and IoT Light Sensors for auto brightness adjustment, which provides a truly connected living experience. It will be available on Flipkart and Samsung at up to 20% off and a cashback of up to INR 3500.



The Crystal 4K iSmart TV range offers a fusion of advanced technology and affordability. It also offers multiple flagship TV features such as a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding, IoT Light Sensors, HDR 10+, Video Calling with SlimFit Cam and much more. It will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung at up to 20% off and a cashback of up to INR 3500.



Samsung's FHD and HD TV Smart TV range offers wondertainment to users with features like HDR, Dolby Digital Plus, 3 side bezel-less design, PUR color and more. Customers can buy it on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung and get cashback of up to 10%.



Samsung Soundbar T42E, the perfect addition to any home setup, comes with a 6.5-inch subwoofer, 150W sound output, surround sound expansion, and one remote control. It will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung at an attractive discount of up to 20% off.





