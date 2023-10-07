Saudi Arabia Is Following Up On Mideast Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is closely following the developments of the unprecedented situation between a number of Palestinian factions and the Israeli occupation forces, which has resulted in a high level of violence on several fronts in the occupied territories.

The Kingdom calls for an immediate halt to the escalation between the two sides, the protection of civilians, and restraint, said a statement by the foreign ministry on Saturday.

The Kingdom recalls its repeated warnings of the dangers of the explosion of the situation as a result of the continuation of the occupation, the deprivation of the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights, and the repetition of systematic provocations against its sanctities.

The Kingdom renews the call on the international community to assume its responsibilities and activate a credible peace process that leads to the two-state solution to achieve security and peace in the region and protect civilians. (end)

