UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Session On Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, Oct. 7 (Petra) - The United Nations announced Saturday that the UN Security Council will hold a session on Sunday on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian cause.
Brazil, which presides over the Council for this month, called for an emergency session, noting that the Council will hold its usual monthly session on the twenty-fourth of this month.
MENAFN07102023000117011021ID1107205979
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.