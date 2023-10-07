Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Child In Qalqilya

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 7 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces on Saturday evening killed a Palestinian child at the northern entrance to the city of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.Ahmad Abdel Nasser Rabi, 13 years old, sustained critical injury after he was shot in the abdomen by Israeli soldiers during confrontations at the northern entrance to the city of Qalqilya, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced.Ahmad was transferred to the Qalqilya Public Hospital, and shorlty doctors declared him dead due to his injury, the ministry added.With the death of the child Rabi, the death toll in the West Bank since this morning rises to four.