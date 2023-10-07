UN Relief Chief Appeals To All Sides To Stop Fighting In Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, expressed his deep concern about the escalating events in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory."I am extremely alarmed by the rapidly escalating events in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The number of civilian casualties on both sides is reportedly already in the hundreds – and rising rapidly," Griffiths said in a briefing issued Saturday."Violence is never the answer. I appeal to all sides to stop the fighting immediately and protect civilians everywhere and at all times. Not doing so will only lead to more bloodshed," Griffiths added.