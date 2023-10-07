Dozens Of Israeli Soldiers Captured By Al-Qassam Brigades: Abu Obaida???????

Gaza, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Spokesman for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Abu Obaida, said: "Good news to our prisoners and the Palestinian people that the Al-Qassam Brigades are holding dozens of captured officers and soldiers".He added that the captured officers and soldiers should be secured in safe places and resistance tunnels.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.