Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Young Man In Al-Bireh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 7 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces on Saturday evening killed a Palestinian young man following violent confrontations that broke out at the Beit El military checkpoint, north of the city of Al-Bireh.According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Amro Jubran, from the town of Beitunia, Ramallah, was killed after he was shot by Israeli soldiers at the northern entrance to the city of Al-Bireh.A ministry statement said that 8 Palestinians were injured by live bullets and rubber-coated metal bullets, during the ongoing confrontations at the northern entrance to Al-Bireh, which boke out in rejection of the occupation's attacks and aggression against the Palestinian people.