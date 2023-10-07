Israeli Forces Shoots Dead Palestinian In Jericho

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 7 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian and injured another during confrontations that broke out at the entrance to the city of Jericho on Saturday evening.Karam Nasser Al-Aydi (22 years old), from Ain Al-Sultan camp, died after he was critically injured when he was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers. Another young man was also wounded with live bullets in his hand and foot, and his injury was listed as moderate, according to a Palestinian Ministry of Health statement.The Israeli occupation forces closed the northern entrance to Jericho earlier today and prevented citizens from exiting through it, as part of the collective punishment policy they impose on citizens.