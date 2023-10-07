Issawi Checks On Royal Initiatives' Projects In Ajloun, Mafraq

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq and Ajloun (Petra) -- Royal Court Chief, head of the committee to follow up on implementation of Royal Initiatives, Saturday checked on the Ajloun Business Incubator and inaugurated a model orphanage in the Mafraq Governorate.In Ajloun, Issawi called on the Ajloun business incubator, which was established under royal directives and inaugurated by His Majesty King Abdullah II, where he was briefed on its support of enterprises and youth in the governorate as well as its role in sustainable development.Director of the incubator's Takween Center for Consulting and Project Development, Ala' Freihat, said that 11 young men and women have started various projects within the incubator, including photography, homemade sweets, household tools, a workshop for recycling environmental waste through handicrafts, an agricultural greenhouse, a barber shop for people with special needs and a cart to serve meals.The center manages enterprises, carries out economic feasibility studies, provides financial and administrative consultations, identifies the key needs of an enterprise, follows up and networks women and youth from the governorate with supportive institutions and organizations, to create employment opportunities for them.During the opening ceremony of the Imdad Model Village for the care of orphans and empowerment of underprivileged families in Deir Al Kahf region in the Mafraq Governorate, Issawi handed over the keys of fully-furnished housing units to 14 impoverished families.The families were chosen according to Ministry of Social Development criteria as part of the first phase of the project, where a total of 136 units will be built, 38 of which are ready during the first phase.The ceremony was attended by Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa, Mafraq Governor Salman Najada and CEO of the Imdad Organization in Amman, Zakaria Sheikh,The Royal Court Chief toured facilities of the compound, including a medical center, schools, a vocational training center, shops, a house for memorizing the Quran, football and volleyball playgrounds, children's play areas, a multi-purpose meeting center and building and infrastructure.In addition to sheltering underprivileged families in a healthy living environment, the village aims to enable them to become productive, instead of recipients of aid, through income-generating projects that will be established inside the village, including solar energy, fish harvesting and fruit farms.Issawi said in a statement that the initiatives His Majesty King Abdullah II orders to be implemented, especially in remote areas, are primarily aimed to meet the needs of local communities, mainly infrastructure and services, and have a direct impact on target groups to improve their livelihoods.