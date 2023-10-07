Looking For A Job? UAE Police Are Hiring For 2 Positions

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 6:50 PM

Last updated: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 10:01 PM

If you have experience in fitness or got some shooting skills, then you could just get a job at a local police force in the UAE.

The Ajman Police have announced that they are hiring for two vacancies.

Registration is now open for these positions:



Fitness trainer Shooting instructor

The authorities also listed a number of qualifications:



Previous experience is a must

The applicant should not be younger than 35 years old

A trainer certificate is mandatory The applicant must also be a resident of the UAE

Those interested should send their CVs to within five days from the date of the announcement. (The advisory was posted on October 6.)

ALSO READ:

Dubai jobs: Firm to hire 200 new employees as it sets up new facility

'I came to UAE with nothing, now I have everything': How Indian worker became manager after 33 years in 1 company

Dubai jobs: Authority announces initiative to boost Emiratisation in private healthcare sector