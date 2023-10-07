Looking For A Job? UAE Police Are Hiring For 2 Positions

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 6:50 PM
If you have experience in fitness or got some shooting skills, then you could just get a job at a local police force in the UAE.
The Ajman Police have announced that they are hiring for two vacancies.
Registration is now open for these positions:
Fitness trainer Shooting instructor
The authorities also listed a number of qualifications:
Previous experience is a must The applicant should not be younger than 35 years old A trainer certificate is mandatory The applicant must also be a resident of the UAE
Those interested should send their CVs to within five days from the date of the announcement. (The advisory was posted on October 6.)
