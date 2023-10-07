South Africa's Markram Scores Fastest World Cup Century

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 4:51 PM

South Africa's Aiden Markram on Saturday smashed the fastest World Cup century, reaching the milestone in just 49 balls.

Markram beat the old record of 50 deliveries it took Ireland's Kevin O'Brien to score a hundred against England at Bengaluru at the 2011 World Cup.

Markram hit 14 fours and three sixes in his record-setting blitz.

ALSO READ:

World Cup: Watching IPL on TV helps Pakistan get into India groove

ICC World Cup 2023: India and Australia must show resilience to overcome injury setbacks

World Cup 2023: Former opener Saeed Anwar's words helped Rizwan make promising start in India

ICC World Cup 2023: Who is Rachin Ravindra, the New Zealand batting hero named after 2 Indian cricket greats?