South Africa's Markram Scores Fastest World Cup Century

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 4:51 PM
South Africa's Aiden Markram on Saturday smashed the fastest World Cup century, reaching the milestone in just 49 balls.
Markram beat the old record of 50 deliveries it took Ireland's Kevin O'Brien to score a hundred against England at Bengaluru at the 2011 World Cup.
Markram hit 14 fours and three sixes in his record-setting blitz.
