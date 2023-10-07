ICC World Cup 2023: Record-Setting Markram Helps South Africa Defeat Spirited Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 9:26 PM

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday after posting the highest total in the history of the tournament of 428-5.

Aiden Markram (106) made history by smashing the fastest World Cup century, reaching the milestone in just 49 balls.

He finally fell for 106 from 54, after Quinton de Kock had earlier hit 100 from 84 balls and Rassie van der Dussen a 110-ball 108.

It was the first World Cup match to feature three tons in the same innings.

In reply, Sri Lanka battled bravely before being dismissed for 326 with Charith Asalanka (79), Kusal Mendis (76) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (68) rescuing a little pride for the 1996 champions.

On becoming the fastest World Cup centurion, Player of the match Aiden Markram told BBC:: "It obviously feels fantastic. The platform was laid beautifully for the middle order batters by Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen which allowed us to go out and play naturally.

"I am pretty clear with what is expected of me. Assess the situation and play accordingly. Sometimes it works well and sometimes it does not."

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma commented: "Happy for us. We wanted to win the game and that's what we did."

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka felt the absense of three key bowlers allowed South Africa to post a dounting total, which made all the difference in a high scoring game.

"To be honest I expected a high scoring game today. I think the execution was not there, we were missing the right length. On these kind of wickets that's very tough. When we play again we need that right execution.

"It's a very tough missing those three bowlers, Hasaranga, Chameera and Theekshana. But that's part of the game, we have to move on."

Brief scores

South Africa 428-5 (50 overs): Van der Dussen 108 (110), Markram 106 (54), De Kock 100 (84)

Sri Lanka 326 (44.5 overs): Asalanka 79 (65), K Mendis 76 (42)

South Africa won by 102 runs