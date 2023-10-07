Super-Sub Mctominay Hails Stunning Man Utd Win As His 'Favourite Moment'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 10:13 PM

Scott McTominay said his dramatic stoppage time double to hand Manchester United a much-needed 2-1 win over Brentford is one of his "favourite moments" on the field.

The Red Devils were starring at a third home defeat in eight days as they trailed to Mathias Jensen's first-half strike.

McTominay was only introduced as a substitute in the 87th minute but brought his fine goalscoring form at the international level with Scotland to the club scene just when United needed it most.

The midfielder had the ball in the net three times, but his first effort was ruled out for offside against Anthony Martial.

McTominay then pounced with a smart finish from a loose ball inside the area before heading in with virtually the last kick of the game.

"That would be one of my favourite moments on a football pitch. It was incredible," said McTominay. "Everyone knows we're in a difficult situation at the minute but we've got fighters. The manager probably said 'Go on and score' and thankfully I could repay that."

Despite a run of six defeats in nine games prior to Saturday's fightback, McTominay has had to be patient in getting his chance to shine under Erik ten Hag.

Raheem Sterling proved a point to England manager Gareth Southgate by inspiring Chelsea's 4-1 rout of Burnley.

Sterling has again been left out of the England squad for the forthcoming matches against Australia and Italy.

But the winger showed his class by playing a role in three Chelsea goals at Turf Moor as Mauricio Pochettino's team won for a third successive game in all competitions.

"I'm so pleased because he needs to feel the net. He is a player with experience that can provide very good things for the team," Pochettino said of Sterling.

Everton cruised to a 3-0 win against second bottom Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche's side took an eighth-minute lead when James Garner bagged his second goal in three games.

Jack Harrison scored Everton's second with a superb 30-yard lob that caught Neto off his line in the 37th minute.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's close-range finish on the hour wrapped up Everton's second league victory this season.

Fulham beat winless Sheffield United 3-1 thanks to Bobby De Cordova-Reid's opener, Wes Foderingham's own goal and Willian's late strike.

Antonee Robinson's own goal had briefly drawn bottom of the table United level at Craven Cottage before their late collapse.

Results

Luton Town 0 ottenham Hotspur 1

Burnley 1 Chelsea 4

Everton 3 AFC Bournemouth 0

Fulham 3 Sheffield United 1

Manchester United 2 Brentford 1