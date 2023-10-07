South Africa & Sri Lanka Establish New World Cup Record

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Oct 7 (NewsWire) – South Africa and Sri Lanka now hold the record for the highest scoring World Cup game ever.
750* South Africa v Sri Lanka, Delhi 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
714 Australia v Bangladesh, Nottingham 2019
688 Australia v Sri Lanka, Sydney 2015
682 England v Pakistan, Nottingham 2019
676 India v England, Bengaluru 2011
MENAFN07102023000191011043ID1107205708
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.