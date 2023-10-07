South Africa & Sri Lanka Establish New World Cup Record


10/7/2023 2:18:51 PM

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Oct 7 (NewsWire) – South Africa and Sri Lanka now hold the record for the highest scoring World Cup game ever.

750* South Africa v Sri Lanka, Delhi 2023

714 Australia v Bangladesh, Nottingham 2019

688 Australia v Sri Lanka, Sydney 2015

682 England v Pakistan, Nottingham 2019

676 India v England, Bengaluru 2011

