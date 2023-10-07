Israeli Occupation Forces Kill A Palestinian Near Ramallah, Injure Another

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah / PNN /

A Palestinian young man was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces today near the village of al-Lubban al-Gharbi, to the west of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian security sources.

The Palestinian was not yet identified. The circumstances behind his fatal shooting also remain unclear so far even though some reports allege he attempted a stabbing attack against Israelis near an illegal colony.

Meantime, a second Palestinian youth was reportedly injured by Israeli occupation forces in a separate incident at the northern entrance to the city of al-Bireh, local sources said.

Soldiers opened fire at Palestinians protesting near an army checkpoint north of al-Bireh, critically injuring one.