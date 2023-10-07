Hundreds Evacuated From Central Zurich After Chemical Spill

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Six people were taken to hospital for medical examinations, it was reported on Friday.
Toxic gases escaped from a drum in front of a building after a chemical reaction, Zurich emergency services said in a press release on Friday evening. A warning to the population was then issued by the authorities, asking them to close windows and doors and turn off air conditioning.
At the scene of the accident, firefighters in chemical protective gear placed the drum in another container, before eliminating it in a special waste treatment centre, the press release said. The order to evacuate buildings and a road blockade were lifted late on Friday evening.
All six people taken to hospital had mild symptoms. Several other people went to the hospital emergency unit on their own.
A major rescue operation was deployed including police officers, firefighters and health services, the press release added. Public transport and private traffic were both affected during the emergency intervention.
