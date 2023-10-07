Hundreds Evacuated From Central Zurich After Chemical Spill

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Six people were taken to hospital for medical examinations, it was reported on Friday.

Toxic gases escaped from a drum in front of a building after a chemical reaction, Zurich emergency services said in a press release on Friday evening. A warning to the population was then issued by the authorities, asking them to close windows and doors and turn off air conditioning.

+ Cleaning up Switzerland's toxic legacy

At the scene of the accident, firefighters in chemical protective gear placed the drum in another container, before eliminating it in a special waste treatment centre, the press release said. The order to evacuate buildings and a road blockade were lifted late on Friday evening.

All six people taken to hospital had mild symptoms. Several other people went to the hospital emergency unit on their own.

A major rescue operation was deployed including police officers, firefighters and health services, the press release added. Public transport and private traffic were both affected during the emergency intervention.