(MENAFN- KNN India) Sugar Expo To Be Held In Kanpur On Oct 11-12

Kanpur, Oct 7 (KNN)

The International Conference and Sugar Expo is all set to take place in Kanpur on October 11-12,2023.

The sugar expo is being jointly organised by the National Sugar Institute, Kanpur, and UP Sugar Mills Association. The theme for the expo is

Sugar Industry-Modernization and Diversification for Sustainability.







As per reports, over 30 reputed machinery manufacturers and technology providers will participate in International conference to showcase their products and services. Delegates and experts from 12 countries are expected to be present for the event.

During the course of the expo, 35 research papers on important aspects of sugar and ethanol production including sugarcane agronomy will be presented.

Speaking about the upcoming conference, D. Swain, Prof of Sugar Engineering and Deepak Guptara, Secretary General, UP Sugar Mills Association informed on Friday that around 500 delegates will participate in the conference.

The inaugural session will see awards presented to the 10 alumni of this institute who have brought laurels to the institute by developing innovative technologies.



Besides, 5 technologists and engineers will be conferred with the Technical Excellence award. Industry Excellence Award will be also given to the 12 best sugar companies for the development of green energy.

(KNN Bureau)