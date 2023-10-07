(MENAFN- KNN India) ARAI Join Hands With IIT Guwahati To Set Up Common Engineering Facility Centre

New Delhi, Oct 7 (KNN)

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI ) has signed an agreement with the IIT Guwahati to set up a common engineering facility centre titled 'Digital Twin Center for Emerging Automotive Systems' in hub and spoke model.

The common engineering facility centre (CEFC) is being established under Capital Goods scheme Phase II of ministry of heavy industries (MHI) by ARAI, along with industry partner Micelio Mobility Private Limited titled 'Digital Twin Center for Emerging Automotive Systems' in Hub and Spoke model.







As per reports, the CEFC will enable 'Samarth Udyog Bharat 4.0', for the benefit of the industry at large, and more specifically MSMEs and start-ups by creating digital twin for the different systems across industries.



The establishment of Digital Twin Centre for Emerging Automotive Systems will help the MSMEs and start-ups in experimenting, experiencing, upskilling and finding solutions using this domain for their needs.

These facilities can be utilised across industries for developing technologies, experimentation, design and simulation and validation.

(KNN Bureau)