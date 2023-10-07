(MENAFN- KNN India) Ministry Of Textiles Extends Implementation Of QCO For Geo Textiles To Jan 2024

New Delhi, Oct 7 (KNN)

The Ministry of Textiles has announced the extension of the implementation date for the Quality Control Order for Geo Textiles.

The QCO, which was originally scheduled to come into effect on October 7, 2023, will now be enforced from January 1, 2024.







The decision to extend the implementation date was made in consideration of requests made by firms for time to comply with the specifications of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), including ongoing certification processes at the BIS for the 19 items covered under S.O. 1706(E) dated April 10 and the subsequent Geo Textiles (Quality Control) Amendment Order, dated May 24, an official statement said.

The gazette notification pertaining to this extension is under issuance, and the Ministry of Textiles further expressed its commitment for ensuring quality of these products as these are used in infrastructure projects.

The standards covered under the ibid QCO include 19 categories.

(KNN Bureau)