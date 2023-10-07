(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Robosculptor develops advanced robotic system for massage

A startup company called Robosculptor has developed an advanced robotic system that can be used for healthcare purposes such as surgery and massage.

The company is initially concentrating on what might be described as the leisure side of health – massage therapy – and has been showing off the system in the United Arab Emirates, where there are countless hotels and tourist resorts which may become customers.

The Robosculptor massage system is powered by a team of highly-skilled engineers, software developers, tech enthusiasts, and visionaries.

The company says its commitment to innovation and excellence drives it to revolutionize the aesthetic treatment industry, adding:“Our determination to create cutting-edge experiences has led us to incorporate AI and innovative engineering in robotics to reshape the body sculpting industry.”

The UAE is emerging as a hotbed of robotics innovation, with recent data indicating an upward trend in searches for medical robots (up by 67 per cent), AI robots (up by 50 per cent), and the advantages of robots (up by 150 per cent).

This surge in interest reflects the importance of robotics in the country's growth and development.

“Robotics is changing the way we live and work, and the UAE is at the forefront of this transformation,” says Robosculptor on its website.

“With the rise of medical robots and AI robots, we're seeing incredible advancements in critical industries that have the potential to change lives for the better. The fact that searches for these technologies are surging shows the eagerness of people to learn and embrace the potential of robots.”

The use of medical robots has been a game-changer in the healthcare industry. Surgeons in the UAE are increasingly turning to robotic-assisted surgery to perform complex procedures with greater accuracy and efficiency.

According to a recent report, the medical robotics market in the UAE is expected to reach $182 million by 2025, growing at an annual rate of 14.2 per cent from 2020 to 2025.

The rise of interest in AI robots in searches also supports the trend to transform various industries in the UAE, from manufacturing to hospitality, by increasing efficiency and reducing costs.

The government is taking note, with recent data showing that the UAE is one of the leading countries in the world when it comes to AI adoption.

According to a report by PwC, AI is expected to contribute $182 billion to the UAE's economy by 2035.

The interest in robotics and AI reflects the UAE's commitment to embracing emerging technologies to drive growth and innovation.

With recent announcements about the launch of the world's largest integrated waste management facility, the UAE is looking to position itself as a global hub for sustainable technology, and robotics is expected to play a significant role in this.