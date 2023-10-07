Average Homeowner Finds Bugs And Pests Five Times Per Week

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

When bugs or pests cross their path, one in 10 Americans enter 'exterminator mode' faster than you can say“buzz off”.

More specifically, according to a new survey of 2,000 homeowners or renters with a yard or lawn, 15% of respondents will squish a bug regardless of where they see it - inside or outside.

That number is higher when looking at indoor squishers - 43% said if bugs or pests are found inside their home, only then would they kill it. A third (32%) will do the same solely to bugs they see outside.

The average homeowner encounters a bug or pest about five times per week, both inside and outside their home.





Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of TruGreen , results revealed that more than half (56%) feel frustrated when they find a bug or pest at their home. Others feel scared (39%), disgusted (39%) or anxious (39%).

Still, 22% would rather call in a professional or get someone else to squish it for them. Only 17% would swat it, and 12% feel it is their duty to release them back to nature.

But when they step outside, many others said they'd either ignore it (19%) or do some research on what type of bug or pest it is (18%).

Results revealed that more than half (56%) base their decision on whether or not to squish on what the bug or pest looks like. Just as many (56%) will contemplate the harm creepy crawlers could cause their kids and pets or worry about damage they could cause to their home (50%).

But everyone has their limits. Offenses from beetles (43%), centipedes (42%), cockroaches (42%), mosquitoes (21%) and spiders (16%) force respondents to take action when inside the home.

Outside, many respondents will squish or remove centipedes (39%), beetles (38%), bees (36%), and cockroaches (34%).

As unveiled by respondents, the worst-case scenarios to encounter a bug or pest in your home include cooking in the kitchen (24%), getting ready to go to sleep (23%), relaxing in the living room (16%) and even while taking a shower (12%).

Almost half (49%) of respondents have had a memorable, or unpleasant, bug/pest experience. Those include“being bitten by fire ants outside my home,”“ate my garden,” and even“(an) ant bit me when I was taking my shower.”

When asked about common bug or pest misconceptions, it's clear that misinformation is still circulating. Almost half (48%) of respondents think it's true that bugs or pests won't come inside a clean home.

Four in 10 even believe the age-old myth that the average person swallows eight spiders in their sleep over their lifetime to be true.

More than two-thirds of respondents (68%) said they would hire a professional for bug or pest issues and concerns. Twelve percent admitted they feel out of control when it comes to controlling bugs and pests.

"With the arrival of fall and soon winter, many Americans face not only the chilling temperatures but also an influx of pests seeking warmth in their homes,” said Jeremy McReynolds, TruGreen's Pest Control Expert.“A staggering 48% of homeowners encounter the most pests and bugs during these seasons. To ensure the safety of your home and loved ones, it is best to engage the services of a professional who can effectively prevent these unwelcome intruders from gaining entry."

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 American homeowners/renters with a yard/lawn was commissioned by TruGreen between August 11 and August 14, 2023 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).