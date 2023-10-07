Over 700 Crime Suspects Detained In 6 Months In Balkh

( MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): At least 718 people have been arrested for various criminal activities in the last six months in northern Balkh province, an official said on Saturday.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.