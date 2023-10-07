Over 700 Crime Suspects Detained In 6 Months In Balkh

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): At least 718 people have been arrested for various criminal activities in the last six months in northern Balkh province, an official said on Saturday.
Amir
Haq Tayyeb Ahmad, crime branch chief for Balkh, told a press conference in Mazar-i-Sharif that security forces had detained 718 individuals on charges of various crimes in the past six months.
He said the detainees faced charges including kidnapping, murder, robbery, illicit relationships, sexual abuse, elopement and forgery.
Meanwhile, police spokesman Mohammad Asif Waziri assured residents of the province of full security and warned habitual criminals not to commit crimes.
sa/ma
Hits: 25
MENAFN07102023000174011037ID1107205647
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.