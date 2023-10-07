UNICEF Provides Medical Aid Worth 11M Afs To Uruzgan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): UNICEF has provided medicines and medical equipment worth 11 million afghanis for 64 health centres in central Uruzgan province.

Mullah Fateh Khan, deputy director of public health, said UNICEF supplied 72 types of medical equipment and 30 types of medicines.

Dr. Rahimuddin Noorzad, the head of the Afghan Health and Development Organization (AHDS) in Uruzgan, said the medicines and equipment donated by UNICEF would be transferred to health centers soon.

He added the aid included equipment for operation theater, maternity, beds, physiotherapy equipment, first aid kits, vaccine refrigerators and administrative equipment, which will solve problems of many health centers in the province.

Noorzad said UNICEF had helped health institutions in the province before and would continue to help them in future.

Also, Mohammad Naeem, a resident of Tirinkot, said some health centers of Uruzgan were facing a shortage of equipment and medicines.

sa/ma

