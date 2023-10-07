Pakistan Urged To Ensure Protection Of Vulnerable Afghans

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The UN Refugees Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) have urged Pakistan to continue protection of all vulnerable Afghans who have sought safety and could be at imminent risk if forced to return, according to a statement on Wednesday.

'The UN Refugee Agency and IOM, the UN Migration Agency, are appealing to Pakistan to continue its protection of all vulnerable Afghans who have sought safety in the country and could be at imminent risk if forced to return,' the statement said.

The appeal comes after Pakistan announced plans to repatriate Afghan nationals back to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is going through a severe humanitarian crisis with several human rights challenges, particularly for women and girls. Such plans would have serious implications for all who have been forced to leave the country and may face serious protection risks upon return, says the UNHCR and IMO joint statement.

UNHCR and IOM acknowledged the Government's sovereign prerogative over domestic policies, its need to manage populations on its territory, and its obligations to ensure public safety and security.

UNHCR and IOM have a longstanding and strong collaboration with the Government of Pakistan and stand ready to provide support in developing a comprehensive and sustainable mechanism to register and manage Afghan nationals, including those who may be in need of international protection.

