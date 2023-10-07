Asian Games 2023: The India Vs Iran Kabaddi Final Temporarily Suspended After Pawan Sehrawat’S Raid

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games between India and Iran took an unexpected turn as a controversial raid by Pawan Sehrawat led to a suspension in play. The dispute revolved around whether Iran should be awarded a point for Pawan going out of bounds without being touched, or if India should receive four points as four Iranian defenders went out after Pawan. The confusion and arguments continued, even involving rule changes, timeouts, and referee decisions. Ultimately, the drama intensified as both teams vied for a crucial win in the high-stakes match. The halftime score favored India at 17-13, with an all-out inflicted on Iran. The tension and excitement in this kabaddi final were palpable, making it a memorable sporting event.

