Shahid Kapoor, Vashu Bhagnani Join Forces For Upcoming Epic Movie On Mahabharata; Shooting Starts In 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shahid Kapoor is set to embark on an exciting new collaboration with Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, marking their first venture together. After his successful foray into the OTT space earlier this year with the Amazon Prime Video series "Farzi" and Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller "Bloody Daddy," 2023 has proven to be a rewarding year for Shahid Kapoor.

As he gears up to start shooting for Rosshan Andrrews' thriller later this month, there's news that Shahid has already signed on for a high-budget production scheduled to commence filming next year. This new project will see Shahid Kapoor taking on a significant role in a mythological epic based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata. While specific details about the film are being kept confidential for now, it is described as a VFX-driven spectacle that will be produced on a grand scale. A prominent South filmmaker has joined the project as the director, although their identity remains undisclosed.

This collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment is being hailed as one of their most ambitious undertakings. The project has been in development since the beginning of the year, with the goal of delivering a visual experience unlike anything Indian audiences have seen before. Shahid Kapoor has been the first and only choice for the lead role since the project's inception, and he has already officially signed on. Preparations for the film are underway, with the creators committed to faithfully translating their visionary concept to the screen.

Shahid Kapoor is enthusiastic about exploring uncharted territory through this mythological drama and is slated to begin shooting in the first half of 2024, following the completion of Rosshan Andrrews' cop thriller, which is commencing production this month in Mumbai. Additionally, Shahid Kapoor is in discussions for a commercial potboiler with acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, although this project is still in the early stages of conversation. On the release front, Shahid's next film will be opposite Kriti Sanon in Dinesh Vijan's as-yet-untitled robot romantic comedy, set to hit theaters over the Valentine's Day weekend next year.

