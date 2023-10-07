Red To Pink: 7 Colours Of Bougainvilleas

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Red to Pink are 2 of 7 Bougainvillea colors. This vibrant plant also blooms in Purple, Magenta, Orange, Yellow, and White, adding beauty to gardens

Magenta is one of the most common and striking colors of bougainvillea. It's a vibrant pinkish-purple shade that adds a burst of color to gardens and landscapes

Purple: Bougainvillea can also be found in various shades of purple, ranging from deep and dark purple to lighter lavender tones

Red bougainvillea varieties are known for their rich and intense red bracts. They create a bold and eye-catching display

Bougainvillea in shades of pink can range from soft pastel pinks to brighter and more vivid pinks, offering a delicate and romantic look to gardens

Some bougainvillea cultivars have orange-colored bracts, which add warmth and tropical flair to outdoor spaces

Yellow bougainvillea is less common but still adds a unique touch to gardens. The yellow bracts can range from pale yellow to a deeper golden hue

White bougainvillea is elegant and classic. The pure white bracts create a clean and timeless appearance